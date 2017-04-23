It was a Facebook “memory” that alerted me to the fact that I’d missed my grandmother’s death anniversary. I’d missed it by an entire week. I stared at my iPhone screen for a solid minute, wondering why a post from four years ago, in which I thanked friends for attending the opening weekend of a play festival that I co-produced, would trigger such heaviness in me. And then, suddenly, I knew. It was because I had written that post just one week after my grandmother died. The anniversary of her death had come and gone, and I had completely forgotten about it.
When the call came on that Saturday morning, April 13th, I didn’t answer it. There was only one reason that my eighty-six-year-old grandfather would be calling me. Ever since I had visited Grandma in the home for Alzheimer’s patients two months earlier, I had known that her end was near. Her decline was steep and rapid. She had gone from placing daily, mostly-lucid phone calls to me, to being wheelchair bound, her white blond hair tangled and swept off her face with plastic little girl barrettes, her pale blue eyes reflecting no recognition of me, all in the space of a few weeks.
I got into my car and replayed my grandfather’s message. “We’ve lost another one, Sar,” he said, his voice tired, resigned. I called him back, listened as he told me that he’d arrived at her nursing home too late to say goodbye. “I’m sorry,” I said. I told him I loved him, hung up the phone, and went to rehearsal. And I told no one – not one single, solitary person – what had happened. Not for weeks.
Looking back, I suppose the fact that I kept my grandmother’s death a secret from everyone who knew me was not particularly healthy. But at the time, my decision – at least to me – made perfect sense. I was one week out from opening a series of one-act plays, two of which I was acting in, another of which I was directing. I had a full-time job, one that I had only recently returned to after taking a leave when my father died. And it had only been seven months since the death of my mother, who had crawled inside of a vodka bottle (or more accurately, a liquor store’s worth of vodka bottles) on the heels of my father’s terminal cancer diagnosis. The space between the deaths of both of my parents had been less than five months, and I was tired. I had taken enough “bereavement” time. I wanted to get back to my life. I wanted to get back to work. And I had a show to open.
But four years later, I can finally admit that there’s another, darker reason why I never allowed myself to grieve my grandmother’s passing; why I don’t mourn her loss the way I’ve mourned the losses of my parents. My grandmother was not a nice person.
That’s what I’ll tell you when I’m feeling kind. What I’ll tell you when I’m feeling brutally honest is that my grandmother was an emotional terrorist. She was a serial abuser, one who reserved her worst brutality for those she claimed to love the most. I can’t count the number of times that, as a little girl, she brought me to tears by telling me something hateful about my parents. And she took immense pleasure in depositing my favorite stuffed animal, a ratty and well-loved St. Bernard I never slept without, into the trash. Her only “apology,” was to tell me I was better off without him, because he was “full of disease.”
As I got older, I got tougher. My grandmother lost the ability to make me cry. I fought back. I called her out. And the bullying stopped. But my mother? She wasn’t so lucky.
I’m glad that I’ll never know the full extent of the hell that my grandmother rained down on my sweet, emotionally sensitive mother. I know enough to know that she destroyed whatever fragile self-confidence she might have had. Even as a little girl, I remember the temper tantrums and smashed dishes, the screaming and shrieking, my grandmother accusing my Mom again and again of being a “horrible mother.” I remember the multiple “interventions,” with Mom and Grandpa raiding Grandma’s stockpile of prescription drugs and flushing them down the toilet, telling her, “Enough.”
And I know that my grandmother, who valued money and prestige above all else, forbade my Mom from pursuing the only thing she ever really dreamed of: becoming a professional tennis player. Mom – ever the dutiful daughter – obeyed, but deferring her dream was an event that changed the trajectory of her life. Even after she married my father and moved to Alaska, finally out from under her mother’s thumb, she never seemed to recover the gumption to go after her heart’s desire again.
As twisted and grotesque as it may sound, in some ways I feel “lucky” to have been born the daughter of a woman raised by an emotional abuser. My mother, never allowed to follow her own dreams, fiercely supported me in the pursuit of mine. Starved for affection by a woman who didn’t have a maternal bone in her body, my Mom showered me with love, making sure I always knew that I was the center of her universe. And spending years watching the person who I loved the most never believe that she was good enough had a profound effect on me, making me determined to live my life in all the ways that she couldn’t.
Part of me will always blame my grandmother for my mother’s death. I have no doubt that her relentless abuse is the reason my Mom sought solace in the bottle in the first place. But I also know that blaming her is too easy, that life – and human beings – are more complicated than that. My grandmother was sick for a long time, longer than any of us ever knew. And my mother had her own mental health issues, which she numbed with alcohol and refused to seek professional help for. Mental illness and addiction run rampant in my family, carrying with them a legacy of dysfunction, a legacy that I am determined not to repeat. Which is why, even though I know that this essay would have horrified my mother, I also knew that I had to write it.
Family is complicated. So is love. And I believe that people are capable of harboring two competing emotions within their bodies at the same time. For example, I can tell you that I loved my grandmother deeply, and yet most of the tears I’ve shed over her death were for myself, because I wished that she were different. I can tell you that as much as I admired my mother, I am terrified of ending up like her. And I can tell you that though I feel guilty about forgetting the anniversary of my grandmother’s death, I also wish that I didn’t have to remember it. I wish that April 13th was just another day on the calendar.
Until next time, friends.
Family grief has such a complicated thing, isn’t it? My relationship with my mother sounds very much like your mother’s with her own. I can very well understand the complicated and conflicting feelings. I often think how I will react when my own mother passes away. I’m sure there will be some measure of sadness, but I think I will feel sad more for the relationship we never had due to the fact that she is really pretty bad person in general. I greatly, I won’t say enjoyed this post, but I got a lot out of it and I hope it was cathartic for you to write it.
It really is! And I can’t say I enjoyed writing the post any more than you enjoyed reading it (haha), but I’ve found that the things I don’t want to write are often the things I most need to write. Thank you for your kind comment and I’m glad to know you got something out of reading this. Wishing you well. xx
Your blog, and this post, are so insightful and brave and smart and inspiring. I love how you name the contradictions and complexities in our relationships – the loving and the hating both.
I love that you stood up to the bullying. I know I would have been more like your mother.
I am so sorry for all these losses in your life. But what you have learned and shared matters. Thanks so much.
Oh Tandi, that’s so kind of you, thank you. It means a lot to me. ❤
Firstly, sending warm wishes and big hugs for this extremely tiring time. Secondly, I love this piece for your raw honesty; it’s beautiful.
Family love is complicated. And the fear of becoming or not becoming them is very real. But I think when you come to such brutal clarity as you have displayed, it becomes easier to rise above and remind yourself of who you don’t want to be.
I wish you love and happiness. I wish you closure. And, I wish April 13th becomes a day to remember why you loved her so deeply, or just another day in your calendar.
Payal
Dear Payal,
Thank you so much! I really appreciate both your kind words and your well wishes. I think we’re all just doing the best we can, and when we know better, we should do better. As Joan Didion said, “Time is the school in which we learn.” And the more time that passes and the more clarity I gain as a result of the passage of time, the more I realize that’s really true. We’re all just doing the best we can. ❤
I commend you on such a brave, emotionally honest post. It can’t be easy, but I think you’re finally doing what you didn’t after your grandmother died, you’re opening up about it.
Family patterns are a funny thing. I never knew my grandmother, but I know her emotional coldness was responsible for my mother’s warmth. I think as parents, people either repeat their parents pattern or try to compensate for the wrongs they endured as children.
Thank you for this post. x
When my mom was in the final grip of dementia, she was completely transported back to being a child of an emotionally abusive mother. It was heart-breaking to watch her final days be a time loop of hurt and suppressed anger, but there was nothing we could do to interrupt or stop it. I hope she has found peace with Dad, and has nothing to do with her mother for eternity.
My relationship with my mother sounds like your mother’s relationship with your grandmother. It’s amazing how the chain reaction continues down the line. I hope to be as good a mother as yours but with less alcohol and more counselling; I really think our generation is adopting a healthier attitude towards mental health. I think it’s great you wrote this. If you’re anything like me it probably felt like a weight off your chest when you hit ‘PUBLISH’.
“She was a serial abuser…” Well, I would have used the “B” word but you didn’t. Great survival story, thanks for sharing. I’m finding that most humans go through life “unconscious” or “unaware” and your Grandmother is certainly an example of that mentality. You, however, are not. Way to rise above it!
This is so amazing! I love your writing!
Okay I read this twice and now tears are strolling down my cheeks. I gotta stop. Great story. Even remembering her might be bad for your health. Just sayin’.
My sincere sympathy goes to you dear. Reading your post, I could deduce (I might be wrong) that your grandma might have gone through turbulent times when she was much younger. She probably might have had a rough time growing up and she felt the best thing she could was to tear down your emotions to make you tough in a bid to protect you. That is actually a myopic mindset because it has left scars in your heart (which you might refuse to admit because she has actually been able to make you tough on yourself). I just hope that you truly forgive her and let God help you.
Beautifully expressed. I’ve loved and hated at the same time – it’s complicated, twisted, but real.
Family is complicated. So is love. And I believe that people are capable of harboring two competing emotions within their bodies at the same time.
This is one of the most perfect sentences I ever read. I have complicate family story myself and, unfortunately, someone very similar to you grandmother. I appreciate you sharing this story, because so many of us can recognize part of our life story in it. This post touched my heart. Tnx
My condolences on the death of your parents, and of your grandmother, and wishing you happy memories of those most important to you.
Congratulations on your success.
Sarah. I feel you. The worst treatment I’ve ever been subjected to was all at the hands of family members. This is an additional hurt upon hurt. That those that should love us the most forsake that responsibility and cause us irreparable harm instead. So not only are we left licking our wounds but we are left mourning the relationship and love and fond memories that could have, should have, would have been. Like you’re mom did, I took how I grew up and how I was treated and went 180 degrees in the opposite direction. That’s the good. The good I try to find in the bad. Bravo, for writing about your multi-faceted grief. Anne Lamott wrote that we own everything that happens to us, and that we should tell our stories. And if people wanted us to write warmly about them, they should have behaved better. If you’re still feeling some angst about sharing your story I hope Anne can inspire you to let it go. I’m happy to have found you and your blog today. Carry on, warrior!
Wow! What a powerful story and so well written. So raw and real and sad. I’m sorry for all you and your mother went through at the hands of that woman but I also understand complicated, dysfunctional, emotionally abusive relationships. Thank you so much for having the bravery to share your story.
Sarah – sorry for your loss its difficult to understand why some people treat us in the worst way but claim to love us. What must have happened to her in life to make her the way she was? Just remember as we learn to understand ourselves we learn we are better than any negative words told to us as children and young adults.
This is so like the relationship my children had with my mom….thankfully I came through it as did my children, stronger and more understanding of each other.x
Tough subject matter to handle in a few paragraphs. “Harboring two competing emotions within their bodies at the same time,” is the part that got me.
How do you sort it all out? It’s taken years to sort out pieces of mine and still I can be caught off guard with the force of an unwanted memory.
Thanks for writing.
Lqbrownrigg
Thank you, Sarah, for taking us along on your journey of healing, grief, reflection and hope. Your resilience is incredible. I can relate to much of what you write – though my mother was (still can be) the cruel bully – so on that count, you were SO blessed with a mom who had your back and showered you with deep love, encouragement and support. Your raw and insightful writing is a light and a blessing in darkness; may it be so to other readers.
As others have said, I appreciate you sharing this story. I have such a tough time with familial relationships. I wouldn’t allow others to treat me the way I allow some family members to treat me, and yet . . . I put up with it because of what, shared blood? I’m glad you found the courage to stand up for yourself.